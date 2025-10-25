 CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam, allowing candidates to apply online until October 27, 2025. The last date for fee payment has been revised to October 28, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for December 18, 2025, in two shifts across India.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration | Official Notification

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam, allowing applicants more time to register. The online application facility will now be available until October 27, 2025, and the last window for payment of the fee has been rescheduled to October 28, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

The CSIR UGC NET December test, which is for the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Assistant Professorships in science subjects of Indian universities, will be conducted on December 18, 2025, through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM, at many test centers all over the country.

Application Fee Structure

General: ₹1,150

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹300

Fees can also be paid through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

New Schedule:

Last date for uploading the online application form: October 27, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Last date to deposit the application fee: October 28, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Correction window for application form: October 30 to November 1, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

NTA informed that the extension is due to "multiple requests received from candidates requesting extra time for filling the application formalities." Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for any assistance or clarification.

Read Also
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On October 27 As City Gears Up For Large-Scale Chhath Puja...
article-image

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and pay the application fees

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...