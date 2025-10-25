CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration | Official Notification

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam, allowing applicants more time to register. The online application facility will now be available until October 27, 2025, and the last window for payment of the fee has been rescheduled to October 28, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

The CSIR UGC NET December test, which is for the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Assistant Professorships in science subjects of Indian universities, will be conducted on December 18, 2025, through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM, at many test centers all over the country.

Application Fee Structure

General: ₹1,150

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹300

Fees can also be paid through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

New Schedule:

Last date for uploading the online application form: October 27, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Last date to deposit the application fee: October 28, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Correction window for application form: October 30 to November 1, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

NTA informed that the extension is due to "multiple requests received from candidates requesting extra time for filling the application formalities." Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for any assistance or clarification.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and pay the application fees

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.