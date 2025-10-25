 Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On October 27 As City Gears Up For Large-Scale Chhath Puja Celebrations
Delhi has declared October 27 a public holiday for Chhath Puja, leading to the closure of all government schools in the Capital. The government has made extensive arrangements at over 1,300 ghats to ensure devotees can perform rituals safely and comfortably.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Delhi Schools Closed | Image: Canva

Delhi schools closed Chhath Puja: A public holiday has been declared on Monday, October 27, by the Delhi government in observance of the Chhath Puja festival. Confirming this, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all the national capital's government offices and schools would be closed on the day, making it the most important part of the four-day celebration during which devotees offer ‘Arghya’ to the setting sun.

Describing Chhath as a festival of devotion, discipline and balance with nature, Gupta stated that the decision would facilitate devotees to conduct rituals without any inconvenience. She also wished residents celebrating the festival in warm terms.

1,300+ Chhath Ghats Prepared Across Delhi

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi government has installed over 1,300 Chhath ghats in the city and enhanced arrangements for cleanliness, security, drinking water and medicare facilities. This year, 17 model ghats are being constructed along the banks of the Yamuna with upgraded facilities.

Gupta, accompanied by MLA Sandeep Sahrawat and members of the Chhath Puja Committee, visited the Pochanpur Chhath Ghat in Dwarka Sector 23B to go through preparations. She informed that the aim is to make sure that pilgrims are able to worship in a clean, safe and comfortable setup.

Holiday Updates in Other States

While in Bihar, schools will be shut down until October 29 for Chhath Puja celebrations. In West Bengal, schools will be closed on October 31 owing to Jagadhatri Puja celebrations.

