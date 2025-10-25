ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Results Expected On This Date; Know Qualifying Criteria

ICAI CA September Result 2025 | Image: Canva

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course results are expected to be announced on November 3, 2025, as per widely shared updates on social media. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not made an official announcement yet about the result date. Candidates can view their scorecards on the official website once declared at icai.org.

Speculation around the result announcement date gained traction after CA Rajesh Sharma, Central Council Member of ICAI, shared on social media that the results could “probably” be released on November 3, 2025. However, students have been advised to wait for a formal notification from the Institute.

"Beloved CA students, the results of the @TheICAI examinations will probably be announced on 3rd November 2025. My prayers for the success of all students who appeared. Best wishes," CA Rajesh Sharma posted on X.

Exam Details

The Final exams were held in two groups between September 3 and 14, 2025, whereas the Intermediate exams were held between September 4 and 15, 2025, in different group timetables. The Foundation exam was held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025, at different centres.

ICAI CA Result: Qualifying Criteria

To pass the ICAI CA exams, aspirants need to obtain a minimum of 40% marks in every paper and an overall aggregate of 55% in the Foundation exam and 50% in the Intermediate exam. Passing would only be notified if both these requirements are fulfilled.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CA Sepember 2025 results on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the ICAI CA September Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ICAI CA September Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.