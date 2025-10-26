 UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Allotment Delayed To October 29; 962 MBBS Seats Up For Grabs
The UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling schedule has been revised, with the seat allotment result now set to be declared on October 29, 2025. A total of 962 MBBS seats are available in this round, and only candidates who completed registration, document verification, and security fee payment can participate in choice filling.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling | Official Website

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, revised the timeline of the counselling of the UP NEET UG 2025 again, as it fell in line with the new timeline of All India Quota (AIQ) released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). According to the notification, the Round 3 result in the allotment of seats, which was initially due on October 27, will be announced on October 29, 2025. The updated counselling schedule is available to the candidates on the official site at upneet.gov.in.

As stated in the notification, only successful candidates will be permitted to participate in the process of filling in choices who have already registered online, had their online documents verified, and fulfilled the required security fee.

Applicants have been counselled to check their eligibility according to the UP NEET UG 2025 brochure. The information booklet and new notices will be provided at upneet.in and dgme.up.gov.in and the officials have advised aspirants to visit the websites frequently to get any further alterations.

According to the updated seat matrix, 962 seats will be available to be allotted in this round in both government and private medical institutions in the state. The break-up by category is the following:

-UR: 821 seats

-BC: 39 seats

-SC: 78 seats

-ST: 12 seats

-EWS: 12 seats

According to the updated Round 3 merit list, 34,556 candidates are eligible to participate.

The official counselling authorities restated that, without checking original documents and paying the security amount, involvement in choice filling will be limited, and they highly emphasised to follow the mentioned procedure strictly.

Revised Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Online Choice Filling:

From October 17, 2025 (2:00 PM)

Till October 27, 2025 (11:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Result:

Date: October 29, 2025

Downloading Allotment Letters & Admission:

Phase 1: October 30 to November 1, 2025

Phase 2: November 3 to November 5, 2025

