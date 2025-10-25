AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; College Reporting From October 27

AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, October 25, 2025. The candidates who attended counselling and gave their choice of colleges and courses can verify their allotment status on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, by logging in using their login credentials.

College Reporting and Classes

Candidates who have been given seats in this round need to report to the respective colleges from October 27, 2025, which is the opening day of classes too. All those who fail to get a seat during this round will be given a chance to take part in Phase 2 counselling, the schedule for which is yet to be released.

Documents Required for Verification

Candidates appearing before their colleges should bring a few documents for verification, i.e., the AP LAWCET Hall Ticket and Rank Card, 10th Class/SSC Certificate as age proof, 12th Class/Intermediate Marks Memo and Pass Certificate, Transfer Certificate (TC) and Study Certificates, Caste or Community Certificate if so required, Income Certificate if so required, Domicile or Residence Certificate, PH/NCC/Sports/CAP Certificates if so required, 4 to 6 passport-size photographs, and the Receipt for Counselling/Processing Fee.

About AP LAWCET Counselling

The AP LAWCET counselling procedure is carried out to distribute seats in law courses (3-year LLB and 5-year Integrated LLB) in the government, private, and aided colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The admissions are made on merit and preference of the candidates. The candidates should clear the AP LAWCET test to get admitted in undergraduate and postgraduate law courses, namely LL.M./M.L., of State Universities and affiliated colleges.

Applicants are requested to visit the official website from time to time to find out about Phase 2 counselling and other key notifications.