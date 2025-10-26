JEE Main 2026 Registration: When Will The Link Be Activated On jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check Details

JEE Main 2026 Registration | Image: Canva

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Registration for JEE Mains 2026 soon. As per the media reports, the JEE Mains Registration 2026 window is likely to be opened this week at any moment. However, the agency has not announced the date and time yet. As soon as they are active, applicants who want to get BTech, BArch, and BPlanning will be able to complete the online application form.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be administered in two sessions (one in January 21 to 30, 2026, and one in April 1 to 10, 2026) during the 2026 cycle. The test will be divided into two parts, Paper 1 to engineering admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other institutions taking part and Paper 2 for admission in B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Moreover, JEE Main is the qualifying exam of JEE Advanced that results in admissions in IITs.

Aadhaar Update Advisory Issued

The NTA has already given a significant advisory to aspirants before registration, advising them to check and change their Aadhaar information, such as their name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph. The JEE Main application system will retrieve personal information directly over UIDAI, therefore, any mismatch or obsolete information may lead to rejection of the form or problems with verification.

What Candidates Should Keep Ready

-Updated Aadhaar details

-Active mobile number and email address.

-Photo, Signature, Certificates (when necessary)

-Scanned documents

-Method through which application fees will be paid.

As the registration process is likely to start in the coming days, it is recommended that the candidates keep their documents in place and keep track of the official changes to prevent the last-minute rush.