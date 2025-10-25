Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Suresh Gopi | File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: 'Better late than never' is how Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Saturday termed the Kerala government's decision to implement the PM SHRI School scheme in the state.

Two days after the state signed the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Gopi said that the Kerala government's decision to implement the initiative came "very late".

"But, better late than never," the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said, in response to reporters' queries on the issue.

Gopi said that the beneficiaries of the scheme were children who have no politics and therefore, they should not be denied its benefits.

Read Also Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

The CPI, CPI(M), Congress and the BJP, all have their rights, but it should not hamper the needs of those who require implementation of the scheme, he said in response to the CPI's stand against the initiative.

Citing media reports, he said many schools in Kerala were in dilapidated condition and needed to be improved.

"Should our kids study under the threatening condition of 40-50 year old buildings? Let all of it improve. Let it (scheme) benefit them (children)," Gopi said.

Later, his party colleague and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs George Kurian said that Rs 1,071 crore was given to Kerala in 2023-24 under the head of education.

Read Also Hearing On ED’s Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30

He claimed that the state-run schools in Kerala have improved after the coming of the Narendra Modi government due to the grant of central funds.

He contended that nothing has been imposed upon Kerala under the PM SHRI and the state was free to decide the curriculum of schools run by it.

"If they do not want National Education Policy or vocational classes, they are free to go that way. Nothing is being forced upon them," Kurian said.

At the same time, he also said that if Kerala said that it only wants the funds and will not implement the rules connected with it, then there are authorities like the Planning Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General who will examine the matter and give their detailed findings.

"So, all this is a drama created by the CPI-CPI(M) to escape from the Sabarimala missing gold controversy," Kurian told reporters in Thrissur.

Gopi and Kurian's reactions come a day after CPI, a key ally of Kerala's ruling ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), launched a full-blown revolt against the lead partner CPI(M) over the state General Education Department's decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam had said that the party and other LDF constituents were kept "in the dark" about the decision. He characterised the move as a "breach of the front's collective discipline."

However, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had defended the government's decision to sign the scheme, saying it was a strategic move to secure central funds while safeguarding the state's educational policies.

He had also clarified that signing PM SHRI does not mean Kerala has accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 -- something the Left has long resisted.

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, had said that the move exposed "deep fissures within the LDF."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)