 Air India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off

Air India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off

Earlier in the week, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, AI191, made a precautionary return to the city on Tuesday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nagpur: An Air India flight operating from Nagpur to Delhi on Friday was forced to return to Nagpur soon after take-off following a bird strike, the airline confirmed.

"Flight AI466, operating from Nagpur to Delhi, on 24 October, experienced a bird-hit shortly after take-off. The crew decided to return to Nagpur as a precautionary measure, as per standard operating procedure, for inspection of the aircraft," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by News agency ANI.

Read Also
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert
article-image

"The aircraft landed safely in Nagpur and underwent maintenance checks which required extended time for rectification resulting in the cancellation of the flight. Our ground team at Nagpur provided immediate assistance to the passengers, including serving meals to them," the airline added.

Earlier in the week, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, AI191, made a precautionary return to the city on Tuesday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport without any harm to passengers or crew, the airline confirmed.

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Earlier on Wednesday, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after a fuel leak was detected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic...

Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic...

FPJ News Positive: Mumbai Dentist Couple Transforms Wildlife Conservation With Solar-Powered Water...

FPJ News Positive: Mumbai Dentist Couple Transforms Wildlife Conservation With Solar-Powered Water...

Air India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off

Air India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Maharashtra Farmers That State Has Not Gone Back On Its Farm Loan...

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Maharashtra Farmers That State Has Not Gone Back On Its Farm Loan...

Mumbai Unsafe Under BJP Rule, Says Congress; Alleges Saffron Party Will Loot BMC And Spread Hatred

Mumbai Unsafe Under BJP Rule, Says Congress; Alleges Saffron Party Will Loot BMC And Spread Hatred