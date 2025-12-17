Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered

Agripada police register cheating case after Mumbai Police PSI alleges fraud in a Vikhroli housing deal | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 17: A 53-year-old police sub-inspector attached to the Mumbai Police Crime Intelligence Unit has allegedly been cheated of ₹5.20 lakh on the pretext of being offered a flat at a concessional rate in Vikhroli. The Agripada police have registered a case of cheating against a man identified as Harish Sanjeeva Shetty, a resident of Andheri.

Long Acquaintance Turned Fraud

According to the FIR, the complainant, PSI Prakash Hanumant Kadam, currently resides with his family at the Worli Police Camp. Kadam first came in contact with Shetty in 2009 while posted at the Crime Branch, Unit 9, Bandra. Shetty had introduced himself as a person working in the real estate sector.

Flat Promise At Below-Market Rate

In 2020, while Kadam was posted at the Crime Branch, Unit 2, Saat Rasta, he again came in contact with Shetty through the latter’s friend, Umesh Shetty, who lived in the same area. Over time, their acquaintance developed into a close friendship.

Rs 5.20 Lakh Paid As Booking Amount

Shetty allegedly informed Kadam that he had strong connections with a group of builders and claimed that a residential project was to be launched at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East). He assured Kadam that he could arrange a one-BHK flat at a rate much lower than the prevailing market price.

Evasive Replies And Disappearance

Aspiring to own a house in Mumbai, Kadam agreed to purchase the flat. Shetty allegedly informed him that the total cost of the flat, measuring approximately 550 sq ft, including parking and other charges, would be around ₹45 lakh, and that an initial booking amount of ₹5.20 lakh was required. Between February and May 2021, Kadam transferred the said amount to Shetty.

However, when Kadam repeatedly requested to visit the project site and complete the purchase formalities, Shetty allegedly began giving evasive replies. Despite repeated demands, Shetty failed to return the money and later switched off his mobile phone in August 2023, raising Kadam’s suspicions.

Multiple Cheating Cases Surface

Upon contacting Shetty’s brother, Dinesh Shetty, Kadam learned that Harish Shetty had been arrested in a similar cheating case registered at the Dindoshi police station. He also found that another case had been registered against Shetty at the MRA Marg police station.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Even after Shetty was released from jail, he allegedly failed to return the money. Realising that he had been cheated, Kadam finally approached the Agripada police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Agripada police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.

