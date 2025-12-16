Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary

Mumbai Police investigate a case where a man allegedly posed as the Chief Minister’s secretary to cheat a businessman of Rs 74 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Santacruz police have booked a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 74 lakh while posing as the Chief Minister’s personal secretary and claiming that his wife is a deputy commissioner of police. The complainant, Alpesh Patel (37), recently realised the fraud after coming across media reports accusing Vaibhav Thakkar of similar scams.

Jewellery Mortgaged After False Assurances

According to the FIR, Patel mortgaged all his jewellery to pay Thakkar, as he had assured him of helping settle four civil cases against him. Patel said that he believed Thakkar because he travelled in an SUV accompanied by bodyguards, who “appeared to be police personnel”.

Fake Identity Card And Threats Alleged

Patel, a general store owner, met Thakkar in February through a relative. The latter allegedly showed a fake identity card while flaunting close connections with high-ranking officials.

He allegedly started fleecing Patel from March onwards and threatened him with unfavourable verdicts when his demands were not met.

Police Book Accused For Multiple Offences

Thakkar has been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and cheating by personation.

