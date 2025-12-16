 Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary

Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary

Santacruz police booked a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a Mumbai businessman of Rs 74 lakh by posing as the CM’s personal secretary. The accused allegedly flaunted fake IDs, bodyguards and official links to extort money, leading the victim to mortgage jewellery.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police investigate a case where a man allegedly posed as the Chief Minister’s secretary to cheat a businessman of Rs 74 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Santacruz police have booked a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 74 lakh while posing as the Chief Minister’s personal secretary and claiming that his wife is a deputy commissioner of police. The complainant, Alpesh Patel (37), recently realised the fraud after coming across media reports accusing Vaibhav Thakkar of similar scams.

Jewellery Mortgaged After False Assurances

According to the FIR, Patel mortgaged all his jewellery to pay Thakkar, as he had assured him of helping settle four civil cases against him. Patel said that he believed Thakkar because he travelled in an SUV accompanied by bodyguards, who “appeared to be police personnel”.

Fake Identity Card And Threats Alleged

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary
Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Big Fight Between Hemant & Kiran, Tulsi Leaves Shanti Niketan
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Big Fight Between Hemant & Kiran, Tulsi Leaves Shanti Niketan
Maharashtra Approves ₹5 Crore Grant To Jain Financial Development Body
Maharashtra Approves ₹5 Crore Grant To Jain Financial Development Body
Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An Hour
Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An Hour

Patel, a general store owner, met Thakkar in February through a relative. The latter allegedly showed a fake identity card while flaunting close connections with high-ranking officials.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...
article-image

He allegedly started fleecing Patel from March onwards and threatened him with unfavourable verdicts when his demands were not met.

Police Book Accused For Multiple Offences

Thakkar has been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and cheating by personation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh...

Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh...

Maharashtra Approves ₹5 Crore Grant To Jain Financial Development Body

Maharashtra Approves ₹5 Crore Grant To Jain Financial Development Body

Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An...

Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches 48-Hour Drive To Remove Unauthorised Political Hoardings After Model...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches 48-Hour Drive To Remove Unauthorised Political Hoardings After Model...

FPJ Year Ender 2025: From Metro Lines To Navi Mumbai Airport, How The Year Reshaped Mumbai

FPJ Year Ender 2025: From Metro Lines To Navi Mumbai Airport, How The Year Reshaped Mumbai