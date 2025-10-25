'Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Need To Worry Much, NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain | X @ians_india

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Saturday that RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief minister face, Tejashwi Yadav, is accepting his defeat and is convinced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to win more than 200 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "Tejashwi Yadav is accepting his defeat... We have already said that the NDA will contest elections, win and form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is convinced that the NDA will win, so he is raising questions about us... Tejashwi Yadav does not need to worry much. He should know that the NDA is going to win more than 200 seats with full strength this time."

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain says, "Tejashwi Yadav is accepting his defeat... We have already said that the NDA will contest elections, win and form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is convinced that the NDA… pic.twitter.com/Q63CrEeT1k — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Earlier today, Union Minister Nityanand Rai hit out at Tejashwi Yadav over his poll promise to bring change in just 20 months.

In a sharp attack on RJD, Rai said they won't talk about development in those 20 months; rather, they will orchestrate robberies, grab the lands of the poor or set up a kidnapping industry.

Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai said, "What can they do in 20 months? They won't talk about development; they will orchestrate robberies, grab the lands of the poor or set up a kidnapping industry."

#WATCH | Hajipur, Vaishali: On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement, Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "What can they do in 20 months? They won't talk about development; they will orchestrate robberies, grab the lands of the poor or set up a kidnapping industry. The work that… pic.twitter.com/x9bjhMICb6 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

On Friday, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will carry out works within 20 months of coming to power that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government has failed to realise in 20 years.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of doing an injustice against the current Bihar CM.

"What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months. We don't know who the CM face of NDA is. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP do not want to make Nitish Kumar the CM of Bihar again. Sadly, the BJP is doing injustice to them," Yadav said.

