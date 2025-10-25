Rajasthan Govt Faces Backlash Over Ban On Traditional Water Tanks Built Under MNREGA

The ban on constructing traditional ‘Tankas’ under MNREGA has triggered protests in Rajasthan’s desert regions, where the water tanks are vital for survival | Representational Image

Jaipur: A recent ban on the construction of water tanks commonly known as Tankas in farmers' fields under the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) is turning out to be a major issue in the desert districts of Rajasthan. The leaders of Congress and local public representatives are sharply opposing the order, calling it disastrous for the people living in the desert.

Government Order Cites Scheme Objectives

The order issued by the rural development department of Rajasthan stated that Tankas will no longer be approved for any individual-benefit work under MNREGA.

The department imposed this ban based on a report from the National Level Monitor under the central Ministry of Rural Development. The order states that approval for individual-benefit works under MNREGA is primarily given for the construction of farm ponds for irrigation purposes, while Tankas are used for drinking water, which is inconsistent with the objectives of the scheme.

Traditional Water Conservation System Under Threat

The construction of Tankas has been part of the traditional water conservation system in desert prone western Rajasthan for centuries. These Tankas help to store, and preserve limited rainwater for a long time. It helps to maintain the groundwater level in the areas of scanty rainfall. People in these areas even used to lock these tankas to prevent the theft of water.

Scheme Benefited Thousands of Farmers

Under the “Apna Khet, Apna Kaam” scheme, run under MNREGA, thousands of farmers in Barmer and Jaisalmer have constructed tankas in their fields over the past few years. This scheme has created employment and proved to be a permanent solution for areas facing water scarcity.

Political Leaders Slam Government Order

Launching a sharp attack on the government regarding the order, the MP from Barmer, Ummeda Ram Beniwal, said that people will die of thirst policies made on paper will be implemented.

“Making policies in closed, air-conditioned rooms without any groundwork, survey, or understanding local needs and ignoring the real problems of the Thar Desert region is disastrous. The people of Thar quench their thirst with the water stored in these tanks,” said Beniwal.

Also Watch:

Read Also Rajasthan Govt Orders Private Medical Colleges To Follow Approved Fee Structure

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Baytu in Barmer, Harish Chaudhary, said, "This is not merely a construction, but our lifeline. These Tankas are the breath of this desert. This is an attack on our basic needs.

Experts Warn of Water Crisis in Desert Belt

Experts believe that the decision to ban the construction of tanks could pose a major challenge for areas where groundwater levels are continuously falling and wells and ponds have dried up.