UP News: Grandson’s Voice Revives Grandmother From 22-Day Coma In Pratapgarh Hospital | Pexels Image

In a heartwarming turn of events, a five-year-old boy’s voice brought his grandmother out of a 22-day coma after doctors had nearly lost hope. The remarkable recovery took place at the Cantonment General Hospital, where doctors used emotional therapy as a last resort.

Accident That Left a Grandmother Fighting for Life

According to hospital officials, 52-year-old Chamela Devi, a resident of Kort D in Pratapgarh, was seriously injured in a road accident on September 24 while trying to protect her grandson, Sarthak.

The duo had been walking to a nearby medical store to buy medicines for Sarthak, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, when a speeding car hit them. Chamela sustained a severe head injury and was first taken to the district hospital, where her condition was declared critical, before being shifted to Cantonment General Hospital.

Medical Battle with Faint Hope

Doctors performed stitches without surgery, giving her 25 sutures, and admitted her to the Ayushman Ward. Despite continuous treatment, Chamela slipped into a coma.

A team of specialists — Dr. Siddharth Singh (Neuro Medicine), Dr. Debujit from Lucknow, and Dr. Vaishali Singh (Medicine Department) — began her treatment but saw little improvement for more than two weeks.

Turning to Emotional Therapy

When conventional treatment failed, doctors decided to try emotional therapy. On the 18th day, they called Sarthak to the hospital and asked him to sit beside his grandmother and repeatedly call out to her.

For several days, the boy softly whispered, “Nani, Nani.” On the fifth day, his voice appeared to work a miracle — Chamela slowly opened her eyes and regained consciousness.

A Moment of Miracle and Emotion

“Everyone in the ward was emotional. It was a moment of pure miracle,” said one of the attending nurses.

After waking up, doctors examined Chamela and found that she had lost vision in her left eye and that her voice had not yet returned. “Her voice is expected to return in the next 15 to 20 days,” the doctors said.

Read Also UP: CM Yogi Govt Gives New Direction To Digital Governance Through Mission Karmayogi

Doctors Call It a Rare Recovery

Dr. Vaishali Singh, Chief Superintendent of Cantonment General Hospital, said, “The woman was brought in a critical condition with severe head injuries. We sought guidance from senior neuro medicine experts in Lucknow. Along with medication, we used emotional therapy, which proved successful. Although she has lost vision in one eye, we are hopeful she will recover well in the coming weeks.”

Hope, Healing, and a Grandson’s Love

Chamela was discharged on Friday, marking a rare recovery story that left both doctors and family members deeply moved.

For the family, the miracle is simple to explain a grandmother’s love and a grandson’s voice bridged the gap that even medicine could not.