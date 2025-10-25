 VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Leaps From India’s Highest Bungee Platform In Rishikesh; Fearless Dance Before Jump Wins Hearts
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
An 82-year-old woman dances fearlessly before leaping from India’s highest bungee platform at Jumpin Heights, Rishikesh | Instagram

Rishikesh: An 82-year-old woman has become an internet sensation after fearlessly leaping from India’s highest bungee platform in Shivpuri, near Rishikesh. The viral video of her jump from an 83-meter-high platform has captivated millions, showcasing a perfect blend of courage and composure.

Viral Clip Showcases Calm and Grace

The video, shared by adventure page Globesome India on October 19, shows the elderly woman joyfully dancing before stepping off the edge. As she plunges toward the Ganges valley, her calm expression and graceful descent have drawn widespread admiration. Viewers described her as “floating like a ballerina,” while onlookers at the site can be heard cheering her bravery.

Jumpin Heights: Safety and Adventure Combined

The jump took place at Jumpin Heights, a leading adventure sports destination in Rishikesh known for its stringent international safety standards. The facility, perched above the Ganges, has earned global recognition for attracting thrill-seekers of all ages.

Inspiration Across Generations

Social media has been flooded with messages praising the woman’s spirit. Many called her an example of living without fear and proving that “age is just a number.” One user wrote, “If she can do this at 82, what’s our excuse?”

Adventure tourism operators in Rishikesh say such feats are inspiring a new wave of elderly participants eager to challenge themselves. Earlier this month, an 83-year-old British woman, Olena Byko, also completed a jump from the same platform, setting a record. Officials clarified that both events were separate but equally remarkable moments showcasing senior citizens’ growing interest in adventure sports.

Rishikesh Reaffirms Its Adventure Capital Status

The video continues to circulate widely, with millions sharing and celebrating the spirit of the octogenarian jumper. Her fearless act has not only inspired admiration across generations but has also reaffirmed Rishikesh’s reputation as India’s adventure capital—where age truly knows no limits.

