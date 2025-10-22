 VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless Dance Before Stunt Wins Hearts
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless Dance Before Stunt Wins Hearts

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless Dance Before Stunt Wins Hearts

An 82-year-old woman from India has taken the internet by storm after a video showed her bungee jumping from the country’s highest bungee platform in Shivpuri, Rishikesh, proving that age is truly just a number.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Does Bungee Jumping From India's Highest Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless Dance Before Jump Wins Hearts | Instagram @

An 82-year-old woman from India has taken the internet by storm after a video showed her bungee jumping from the country’s highest bungee platform in Shivpuri, Rishikesh, proving that age is truly just a number.

The now-viral clip shows the elderly woman dancing with excitement as she prepares for her jump at Himalayan Bungy, which stands at 107 meters, India’s highest bungee jumping point platform. Surrounded by cheering instructors and fellow adventurers, she exudes confidence and positivity, waving her hands in rhythm to the music before taking the daring leap.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, she can be seen fearlessly diving off the edge, her expression filled with thrill and liberation. Onlookers broke into applause as she completed the jump successfully, while the staff helped her descend safely. Viewers online have been equally amazed, flooding the comments with admiration.

FPJ Shorts
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Even she didn’t bother to look at camera she was in her own world enjoying that is what we should look for." While one user commented, "This video made me smile so much!! I bet she checked every single thing off her bucket list! Truly living life to the fullest! Amazing!" While one user commented, "Look how gracefully she is moving her arms.. the way she is dancing like a ballerina in flight!"

Read Also
What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames...
article-image

Another Similar Instance:

71-Year-Old Kerala Woman Skydives From 13,000 Ft. In Dubai

A 71-year-old woman from Kerala is being celebrated for the bravery and courage she showed during her skydiving stint from 13,000 feet. Leela Jose, a resident of Konnathady from Idukki district of Kerala, recently achieved the feat when she was visiting her son in Dubai. Her friends did not take her seriously when she wished to do skydiving, but eventually she did it in Dubai's popular diving center. With her remarkable achievement, she is now the oldest person who has officially registered for skydiving from Kerala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Karnataka Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Student Over Mobile Phone Use

Viral Video: Karnataka Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Student Over Mobile Phone Use

Indore News: Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Dangerous Bike Stunt Without Helmet-- VIDEO

Indore News: Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Dangerous Bike Stunt Without Helmet-- VIDEO

Stunning Aerial View Of Bengaluru's Skyline During Diwali Goes Viral, City Dazzles In Festive Spirit...

Stunning Aerial View Of Bengaluru's Skyline During Diwali Goes Viral, City Dazzles In Festive Spirit...

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless...

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh; Her Fearless...

What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames...

What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames...