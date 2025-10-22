Stunning Aerial View Of Bengaluru's Skyline During Diwali Goes Viral, City Dazzles In Festive Spirit | WATCH | X @sriharikaranth

A breathtaking video capturing Bengaluru’s skyline illuminated with countless lights and fireworks on Diwali night has taken social media by storm. The clip showcases the tech city glowing vibrantly, as buildings, apartments, and streets twinkle with festive decorations and bursts of firecrackers light up the night sky.

The video, reportedly shot from a high-rise in the city, offers a panoramic view of Bengaluru shimmering in hues of gold, red, and blue, with fireworks bursting across the horizon. The visual spectacle perfectly captures the spirit of Diwali, a festival that celebrates light triumphing over darkness.

Social media users couldn’t stop admiring the view, calling it “Stunning hyperlapse! Perfectly captures the energy and beauty of Bengaluru on Diwali night.” One user commented, “When all others post how boring blore city is and the say their place is better, I see this positive post about my city.. thanks a lot! Regards, a Bengaluru Girl."

Another user commented, "Bangalore never disappoints, along with being tech capital of the world it is also culture capital of Bharat. "

The video has since been widely shared across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, with people calling it one of the most stunning Diwali visuals from India this year.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa Illuminates To Celebrate 'Festival Of Lights'

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, illuminated the Dubai skyline on Sunday night with a dazzling light and laser show to mark the festival of Diwali 2025, captivating residents and tourists alike.

Thousands gathered in Downtown Dubai to witness the grand spectacle as the iconic tower lit up with vibrant hues of gold, orange, and redm symbolizing prosperity, light, and joy. The stunning visual display was accompanied by traditional Indian music and the message “Festival of lights brings home, Joy, Harmony and Prosperity, wishing you happy Diwali”, glowing brightly across the facade of the skyscraper.