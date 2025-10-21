 Diwali 2025: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Illuminates To Celebrate 'Festival Of Lights'; WATCH This Eye-catching Spectacle
The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, illuminated the Dubai skyline on Sunday night with a dazzling light and laser show to mark the festival of Diwali 2025, captivating residents and tourists alike.

Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Thousands gathered in Downtown Dubai to witness the grand spectacle as the iconic tower lit up with vibrant hues of gold, orange, and redm symbolizing prosperity, light, and joy. The stunning visual display was accompanied by traditional Indian music and the message “Festival of lights brings home, Joy, Harmony and Prosperity, wishing you happy Diwali”, glowing brightly across the facade of the skyscraper.

As fireworks illuminated the night sky, the surrounding Dubai Fountain also danced in rhythm to Indian festive tunes, adding to the mesmerizing atmosphere. Families, tourists, and members of the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers to celebrate the “Festival of Lights” away from home, creating a truly global moment of unity and joy.

@cgidubai took to their social media handle on X to share the spectacle and wrote, "The Burj Khalifa, sparkles in the celebration of #diwali wishing everyone happiness, harmony and prosperity."

Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also posted diwali wishes on social media, "Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!"

Dubai has hosted special Diwali events for several years now, reflecting the emirate’s spirit of cultural inclusivity and diversity. Shopping malls, restaurants, and public spaces across the city have also been decked out in festive decor, offering special Diwali deals and cultural performances.

