 Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH
Commuters on the Karjat-Khopoli railway route were treated to a rare and heartwarming sight when a peacock, India’s national bird, was spotted gracefully walking along the railway tracks. The incident occurred yesterday, on October 20, and quickly went viral on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train

Commuters on the Karjat-Khopoli railway route were treated to a rare and heartwarming sight when a peacock, India’s national bird, was spotted gracefully walking along the railway tracks. The incident occurred yesterday, on October 20, and quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise for the alert motorman’s compassionate response.

According to eyewitnesses, the colorful bird appeared suddenly on the tracks just as a passenger train was approaching. Acting swiftly, the motorman brought the train to a complete halt, ensuring the peacock was not harmed. For a few minutes, passengers and onlookers watched in awe as the bird calmly strolled down the tracks before eventually flying away into the nearby tracks.

The peacock appeared out of nowhere, and everyone was amazed. The motorman’s quick reaction prevented what could have been a tragic accident. Videos of the encounter have since gone viral, with social media users appreciating both the motorman’s sensitivity and the rare natural beauty witnessed amid the daily rush of local travel.

Peacocks are occasionally seen in the Karjat-Khopoli belt, which lies near forested and hilly regions of Maharashtra’s Raigad district. However, spotting one so close to an active railway line is unusual. The incident served as a gentle reminder of the delicate balance between urban expansion and wildlife habitats.

