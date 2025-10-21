Massive Bear Tries To Break Into Trash Can In Alaska, Ends Up Giving It ‘CPR’ In Hilarious Viral Video | Instagram @abcnews

In a hilarious yet fascinating encounter from Alaska, a black bear was caught on camera trying and failing to break into a bear-proof trash can, eventually resorting to bashing it repeatedly in frustration. The amusing incident, which took place in a residential neighborhood during heavy rain, has gone viral, leaving netizens both amused and impressed by the animal’s persistence.

The video shows the bear dragging the trash bin to the middle of the street, flipping it over, and slamming its paws on it as if giving the trash can “CPR.” Despite multiple attempts, the can remained sealed shut, proving the effectiveness of Alaska’s bear-resistant garbage systems designed to prevent such encounters.

Residents who witnessed the event said the bear likely wandered into the neighborhood in search of food, as sightings become more common in the fall when bears prepare for hibernation.

The bear left the area safely after its failed attempt, without causing any harm to people or property.

The lighthearted clip has sparked laughter online, with users reacting to the video, "The bear is giving it all" and applauding its resilience. While the bear went home hungry, the moment served as a humorous moment. Another user wrote, "This is a great Ad commercial for the Trash can company! Bear proof trash can."

While one user wrote, "This Bear CPR video should be used in Med school.. see how gentle the bear was." While another user wrote, "Poor bear is hungry. Trying so hard to open the trash can."

