DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York - VIDEO

DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York.

New York, October 21: A DoorDash delivery driver has gone viral after claiming she was terminated by the company shortly after reporting an alleged sexual assault incident that reportedly occurred while she was on the job in New York.

The delivery driver has been identified as identified as Livie Rose Henderson. According to Henderson, the incident occurred on October 12 when she arrived at a customer’s residence to deliver food and found the door wide open with the customer lying on a couch, partially unclothed.

Reports Incident On TikTok

Shocked by the scene, Henderson recorded the incident and later reported it to DoorDash and shared the footage on TikTok, which quickly gained millions of views. She claimed in the video that she was fired for reporting the sexual assault incident.

The viral video showed a man allegedly lying on his couch and exposed from the waist down. Soon after, Henderson’s DoorDash account was deactivated, which led to a widespread criticism on social media.

DoorDash Bans Both

There are reports that DoorDash has banned both, Henderson and the customer, from the platform. The matter is under investigation. There are also reports that the company terminated the driver for posting the footage of the incident online and not because she reported the alleged assault.

Henderson said that she had also contacted police following suggestions from online supporters. However, the authorities are yet to issue an official statement over the matter.

DoorDash Issues Statement

DoorDash also issued statement in connection with the matter and said, "We take reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness. We want to be absolutely clear: this Dasher was not deactivated for reporting a sexual assault. If a Dasher ever experiences something that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, we urge them to please contact our support team immediately so we can help as their safety and well-being matter deeply to us."

It further stated, "At the same time, publicly sharing videos taken inside a customer’s home - especially when personal information is involved — raises privacy concerns and is a clear violation of our policies. In order to protect everyone’s safety and privacy, we’ve deactivated both the Dasher’s and the customer’s accounts and are working directly with law enforcement for additional guidance."

Internet Reacts

The internet users are slamming Henderson for calling the incident 'sexual assault' as the man was lying nude inside his house.

One of the users said, "This isn’t sexual assault,man was clearly passed out and she chose to record him insteadof calling for help to make sure he’s okay."

Another user said, "Honestly, we don't know enough about this case to be able to make a clear judgment, but it's definitely not sexual assault at most it's indecent exposure. She's making a lot of assumptions. Was he asleep, or was he nude on purpose? That seems to be the crux of the issue."