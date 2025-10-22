Woman Entrepreneur Slams Taj Hotel Delhi For Schooling Her On Sitting Posture, Attire, And Kolhapuri Footwear; Sparks Debate Online Over Table Manners | X @SharmaShradha

YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma has called out the Taj Hotel authorities in Delhi after she was allegedly shamed for sitting in a 'regular padmasana style' at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, House of Ming.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), along with a short video, Sharma shared that the incident took place when she went out for dinner with her sister during Diwali. While sitting cross-legged on her chair, she said the restaurant manager schooled her, claiming that 'other guests' had raised objections to the way she was sitting.

“An ordinary person, who through hard work earns their own money, and comes to the Taj Hotel with their dignity intact—even today, in this country, they have to face humiliation and insult. And what is my fault? Just this, that I sat down in a ‘regular padmasana style’? Is it my fault that the Taj is teaching me how to sit, what to do?” Sharma wrote in her post.

WATCH VIDEO:

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में?

क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

She further claimed that the manager also commented on her outfit a “traditional salwar kameez”, and her footwear, “Kolhapuri chappals.”

The manager allegedly told her, “This is fine dining, and a lot of rich people come here. So, you should sit in a way,” and added that she “should wear closed shoes.”

“I am wearing Kolhapuri slippers. And what I wear, I bought it with my own hard work and came here. But to come here and say that you sit with your feet down, this is wrong,” she said.

Expressing her disappointment, Sharma said she deeply respects Ratan Tata, who was once an investor in her company, but was “disheartened” by the experience.

While the Taj Hotel group has not yet responded, Sharma’s post has gone viral, with many users supporting her and criticizing the hotel for elitist behavior.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Padmasana isn’t the problem, the problem is the Macaulay-moulded mindset that still measures dignity by western posture. We’ve produced generations ashamed of their own civilization while pretending to be “global.” Countless Bhartiyas have faced such insults countless times.

Another user wrote, "Madam, the same seat that you have put your feet on will be used by another guest. This is not your home or drawing room. Have some civic sense. It's also an issue of hygiene. You want other people to sit on the couch laced with dirt & bacteria from your feet?"

While another user commented in support of her, saying, "You look so elegant sitting like that. Nothing awkward at all except minds of people who have some strange sense of superiority. I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable."