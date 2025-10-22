Bengaluru Airport Staff Recovers Passenger's Lost Bag With Help Of His UPI Transaction, Appreciation Post Wins Hearts | X @dexter_2397

A Chandigarh-based man has gone viral on social media after he took to social media to praise Bengaluru airport staff for their quick thinking and efficient use of technology in recovering his lost backpack within minutes.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jaskaran Singh recounted how he accidentally left his bag on a Kia shuttle bus while traveling to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The realization struck just before he was about to check in, leaving him anxious about the missing item.

However, Singh’s worries were soon put to rest, thanks to the prompt and tech-savvy response of the airport staff. Using details from his UPI transaction made while paying for the bus ride, the staff were able to trace the exact bus in which he had left the bag.

forgot my backpack on a kia shuttle bus to bangalore airport and realized just before check-in. staff traced the bus number using my upi transaction and got my bag back. love how this tech city solves everything. huge thanks to mr. ravi for the help,” Singh wrote in his viral post, expressing gratitude to the airport authorities and the bus service operators.

His post has since gained widespread attention, with several users applauding Bengaluru airport’s use of technology and its commitment to passenger service. Many also shared similar positive experiences, calling Kempegowda International Airport one of the best in India for traveler support.

The incident once again highlighted the airport’s reputation for efficiency and innovation. Known for its tech-driven services. One user commented, "This is phenomenal!!! Great job Mr.Ravi, a true inspiration!!!!"

Another user commented, "That’s such a relief! Kudos to the staff and the power of tech, only in Bangalore!"