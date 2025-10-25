VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses election rallies in Khagaria and Nalanda, emphasizing development and law and order in Bihar | X - @AmitShah

Khagaria/ Nalanda, Oct 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said this assembly election in Bihar will decide whether 'jungle raj' will return or the state remains on the path of development.

Rallies in Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Khagaria, Munger and Nalanda, he slammed the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted from the voters' list and deported to their countries.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul 'baba' says that let the infiltrators stay in Bihar. You tell me, should we let the infiltrators stay here? I want to clearly tell Rahul 'baba' that no matter how many rallies you lead for the infiltrators, you can not protect them," Shah said, dubbing the 'Voter Adhikari Yatra' as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra'.

His allusion was to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

मोदी जी और नीतीश जी के नेतृत्व में बिहार विकास, विरासत और सम्मान का प्रतीक बन चुका है। खगड़िया की जनसभा से लाइव… https://t.co/i2owVb5uEr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2025

NDA to Return to Power

Claiming that the NDA will return to power in Bihar, Shah said, "Our government will handpick and throw out every single infiltrator from India... They will be detected and deported to their countries."

He also said this electoral battle is "not about making someone a legislator, minister, or chief minister".

विकास, निवेश और रोजगार का हब बन रहे बिहार में जंगलराज की वापसी नहीं हो सकती। मुंगेर में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूँ। https://t.co/aavWQNTZxI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2025

Development vs ‘Jungle Raj’

"This election will decide whether 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar or the state remains on the path of development. If the government of Lalu-Rabri is formed, only 'jungle raj' will come, and if the NDA comes to power, a developed Bihar will make its mark in the entire country," Shah claimed.

खगड़िया की जनता का विश्वास NDA सरकार के साथ है। किसानों का सम्मान, महिलाओं का सशक्तीकरण, युवाओं को रोजगार और बुजुर्गों को बढ़ी हुई पेंशन, मोदी जी और नीतीश जी के नेतृत्व में विकसित हो रहे नए बिहार में लालू यादव के भ्रष्ट शासन की कोई जगह नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/lYSIBmUDxm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2025

Heritage and Governance Achievements

Asserting that the BJP-led government at the Centre was focusing on development as well as preserving heritage, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored Nalanda University's lost glory, and now even "100 Bakhtiyar Khaljis" could not destroy the centre of learning.

"It is because of PM Modi, the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. For 550 years, lord Ram had been living in a tent. Lalu, Rahul, Mamata, Mayawati, all opposed the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but PM Modi did it," he said.

कभी विश्व की ज्ञानस्थली रही नालंदा को NDA सरकार फिर से ज्ञान, विज्ञान और विकास का संगम बना रही है। नालंदा में प्रदेशवासियों से संवाद कर रहा हूँ। https://t.co/bxPTNCzqGi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2025

Efficiency in Elections

Shah said due to NDA's good governance, elections are taking place in the state this time in two phases, while during Lalu Prasad's regime, polls were happening in six phases.

Allegations Against Opposition

"Next time, elections in Bihar will be held in a single phase...vote for the NDA only," he appealed to the voters. Shah alleged that the opposition grand alliance has two identities -- "corruption and nepotism".

"Both RJD and Congress are corrupt parties. 'Bade miyan to bade miyan chote miyan subhan allah' (the elder is a master, but the younger is a wonder)... Scams of more than Rs 12 lakh crore took place during the Congress regime," he alleged.

Focus on Dynastic Politics

He accused the RJD supremo, Prasad, of concentrating only on the prosperity of his family. "Nitish 'babu' wants overall development of the state, while Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the chief minister, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister.

"Therefore, only PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar can care for the sons and daughters of Bihar. There is not a single charge of corruption against PM Modi and CM Nitish. Whereas Lalu Prasad has committed countless irregularities, from the Rs 940-crore fodder scam to the Bihar PSC scam, and so on," Shah said.

बिहार को मोदी जी और नीतीश जी के विकास और विजन पर पूरा भरोसा है। नीतीश जी ने जंगलराज खत्म कर विकास की राह खोली, मोदी जी ने उसे संवारने का कार्य किया। मुंगेर जनसभा में प्रदेशवासियों ने हर बूथ पर NDA को मजबूत बनाने और सुशासन की ही सरकार लाने का संकल्प लिया। pic.twitter.com/kblDjTKfbJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2025

Allegations of Lawlessness and Backwardness

During Prasad's rule, murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping were an everyday affair, he alleged.

"Under the RJD's rule, industries fled from the state, and they turned Bihar into a backward state. Under the leadership of Nitish 'babu', the NDA freed Bihar from 'jungle raj', ended dynastic politics and the biggest thing is that we worked to free Bihar from Naxalism," Shah claimed.

Chhath Mahaparv Greetings

He extended greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath Puja. "Today, the great festival of Chhath has begun. I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for the 'Chhath Mahaparv' to all the people of Bihar and pray to 'Chhath Maiya' that our Bihar remains forever free from 'jungle raj', that law and order remains strong, our sisters and daughters remain safe, and that Bihar progresses to become a developed state," the BJP leader said.

Development Agenda and Vision

Shah said the NDA’s policy is quite clear. "There should be schools and colleges with all infrastructural facilities, medicines on time, irrigation facilities for farmers, and water supply in every home. Bihar will now move forward on these principles," he said.

"We are going to usher in a new era of AI and data in Bihar. We will set up many large factories here, including agro-processing units, which will increase farmers' income as well as bring industrial development," he added.

Social Welfare Initiatives

The NDA government recently credited Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 1 crore women associated with the 'Jeevika' scheme, he said.

"The widow pension and the elderly pension have been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. The honorarium for ASHA sisters has been set at Rs 3,000 per month. The Nitish Kumar government has done many works for the development of Bihar. Now, the dream of the metro in Patna is becoming a reality," he said.

Also Watch:

Economic and Security Achievements

Shah claimed that the prime minister brought the country's economy from the 11th position to the fourth place in the world, and before 2027, the country will rise to the third place.

"In addition, PM Modi has also worked to secure the country. Under the Modi government, we killed terrorists by entering their safe hideouts," he said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)