 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development Work In The State
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises 1 Crore Jobs, Highlights NDA’s Development Work In The State

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | X @ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a public meeting in Danapur on Friday and promised to provide 1 crore job opportunities to the state's youth over the next 5 years.

Speaking at the election rally, he said, "10 lakh people have already been granted government jobs, and 40 lakh have received job opportunities. 1 crore people will be given job opportunities over the next 5 years."

He highlighted the challenges faced by the state during the previous government's term, further underscoring the development brought by the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

"There were religious disputes in the society, there were Hindu-Muslim debates...Education was a major problem; only a few children were able to receive education...medical facilities and infrastructure were severely neglected...there was a shortage of electricity..." he stated.

Speaking directly to the voters, he urged them to tell about the condition of Patna to the younger generation, "Patna was poorly handled...it was when our government took control, the development in the city gained momentum...Those who have seen both the phases, please let the younger generation know the condition of Patna before our government was formed in the state."

The Chief Minister further said that there is peace, harmony, and brotherhood among the people in Bihar, and the government has prioritised enhancing the education and healthcare systems since it came into power.

He stated that the government appointed 2,58,000 teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission. Along with this, he said that the government initiated free medicines and treatment services at primary healthcare centres in 2006.

"Previously, only a nominal number of 39 patients were being treated a day; the healthcare system has evolved significantly... now an average of 11,600 patients visit the centres monthly for treatment..." he said.

Furthermore, he affirmed that the government has focused on the state's development and infrastructure.

"We have been working towards the construction and inauguration of medical colleges across the state...there were only six medical colleges before, we decided to build more, now there are twelve...we have also built bridges, bypasses, and elevated roads for better commute..." he stated.

He highlighted women's empowerment, saying that Rs. 10,000 had been provided to over one crore women to start businesses.

"Over 1.21 crore women have been granted Rs. 10,000 each to start their businesses, and the dates have been finalised to grant the sum to the remaining women...those who would be able to run their businesses well will be paid Rs. 2 lakh to carry the activity forward," he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the primary contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled for November 6 and 11, respectively, with the results to be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

