 Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In Relationship For 9 Years Before Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNewlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In Relationship For 9 Years Before Marriage

Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In Relationship For 9 Years Before Marriage

A woman in Bareilly allegedly strangled her husband to death with help from her parents after a fight over money. His body was later hung to stage suicide. The murder surfaced after a post-mortem confirmed strangulation. The couple had married two months ago after a nine-year relationship.

Shashank NairUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Bareilly: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Two months after marrying the man with whom she had been in a relationship for nine years, a woman killed him with the help of her parents after an argument with him reportedly turned physical.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and the main accused as his wife, Jyoti, according to NDTV.

Yadav was found hanging in a rented house in the city's Izzatnagar area. Initially, the death raised no suspicion, and neighbours were told that he had died by suicide.

However, a post-mortem examination revealed that strangulation was the cause of death. After piecing together the evidence, police concluded that Jitendra was strangled by his wife while her parents and brother held him down. The body was then hung from a window or ventilator grill to stage a suicide. Jyoti and her parents have been arrested, while police are searching for her brother, who remains at large.

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Mentor Sarfaraz Khan Break ICC Rules By Using Mobile Phone During IND Vs PAK Clash In U19 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Mentor Sarfaraz Khan Break ICC Rules By Using Mobile Phone During IND Vs PAK Clash In U19 World Cup 2026?
‘All-Inclusive & Comprehensive’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Hails Budget 2026 - VIDEO
‘All-Inclusive & Comprehensive’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Hails Budget 2026 - VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Jyoti and Jitendra had married on 25 November 2025, following a nine-year relationship that began during their student days. According to police, the marriage was conducted according to Hindu customs and with the consent of both families.

However, the relationship became strained within weeks of the marriage, primarily due to disputes over money. Police allege that Jitendra withdrew ₹20,000 from Jyoti's bank account and lost the sum through online gambling, which led to repeated arguments.

On 26 January, when Jyoti confronted her husband about the lost money, the argument escalated and turned physical. At that point, Jyoti reportedly called her parents and brother to the couple's rented house.

Jyoti's father, Kalicharan, mother, Chameli, and brother, Deepak, arrived after the call. During the ensuing confrontation, her parents and brother restrained Jitendra by holding his arms and legs, while Jyoti strangled him, according to NDTV.

Once Jitendra stopped responding, the family attempted to erase evidence of the homicide. They tied his body with a muffler and hung it from a window or ventilator grill to make it appear that he had taken his own life. They then raised an alarm to alert neighbours, claiming that their son-in-law had hanged himself.

Read Also
Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch...
article-image

During interrogation, Jyoti confessed to the crime and provided a detailed sequence of events leading up to her husband's death.

Jitendra worked as a contract worker at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), a premier government research institution based in Bareilly. Jyoti was employed as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In...
Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In...
Union Budget 2026 Strengthens India’s Global Tourism Ambitions
Union Budget 2026 Strengthens India’s Global Tourism Ambitions