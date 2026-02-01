Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Over Financial Dispute With Her Parents In Bareilly; Couple Was In Relationship For 9 Years Before Marriage

Bareilly: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Two months after marrying the man with whom she had been in a relationship for nine years, a woman killed him with the help of her parents after an argument with him reportedly turned physical.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and the main accused as his wife, Jyoti, according to NDTV.

Yadav was found hanging in a rented house in the city's Izzatnagar area. Initially, the death raised no suspicion, and neighbours were told that he had died by suicide.

However, a post-mortem examination revealed that strangulation was the cause of death. After piecing together the evidence, police concluded that Jitendra was strangled by his wife while her parents and brother held him down. The body was then hung from a window or ventilator grill to stage a suicide. Jyoti and her parents have been arrested, while police are searching for her brother, who remains at large.

Jyoti and Jitendra had married on 25 November 2025, following a nine-year relationship that began during their student days. According to police, the marriage was conducted according to Hindu customs and with the consent of both families.

However, the relationship became strained within weeks of the marriage, primarily due to disputes over money. Police allege that Jitendra withdrew ₹20,000 from Jyoti's bank account and lost the sum through online gambling, which led to repeated arguments.

On 26 January, when Jyoti confronted her husband about the lost money, the argument escalated and turned physical. At that point, Jyoti reportedly called her parents and brother to the couple's rented house.

Jyoti's father, Kalicharan, mother, Chameli, and brother, Deepak, arrived after the call. During the ensuing confrontation, her parents and brother restrained Jitendra by holding his arms and legs, while Jyoti strangled him, according to NDTV.

Once Jitendra stopped responding, the family attempted to erase evidence of the homicide. They tied his body with a muffler and hung it from a window or ventilator grill to make it appear that he had taken his own life. They then raised an alarm to alert neighbours, claiming that their son-in-law had hanged himself.

During interrogation, Jyoti confessed to the crime and provided a detailed sequence of events leading up to her husband's death.

Jitendra worked as a contract worker at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), a premier government research institution based in Bareilly. Jyoti was employed as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.