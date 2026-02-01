 VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
Two youths were arrested after a viral video showed them chasing a car and making obscene gestures at women passengers. The Phase-3 police took cognisance of the footage, seized the MG Hector used in the incident, and launched legal proceedings. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar and Abhishek, are being questioned.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

A video has been widely circulating on social media showing two youths in a car chasing another vehicle and making objectionable and obscene gestures towards the women sitting inside it. The video clearly shows the women feeling uncomfortable due to the unruly behaviour.

A man, presumably the driver of the car being chased, recorded the incident on his phone. In the video, he can be heard saying, “This man has consumed alcohol. We are travelling with our family and they are misbehaving.” He also captures the number plate of the vehicle on camera.

After the video went viral on social media, the Phase-3 police station took cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

Acting on the viral video, the police identified the accused youths and took swift action by arresting them. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Amit Kumar and Abhishek, both currently residing in JSV Society in Sector 135. While Amit is originally from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek hails from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

article-image

The police have seized the MG Hector car, and the accused are being questioned after being taken into custody. According to reports, legal action is being initiated against the accused, and the viral video has been submitted as part of the evidence.

