Indore News: Miffed Engineer Circulates Woman’s Morphed Obscene Pictures After Rejection Of Marriage Proposal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man on Friday for harassing a woman by circulating her morphed obscene pictures.

Crime branch officials said the accused is an engineer and works as a data analyst with a company. During questioning, he told police that he learned how to carry out such acts by watching episodes of Crime Patrol, a TV serial based on crime.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that the accused has been identified as Ayush Agnihotri, a resident of Vaishali Nagar. The case started in July 2025 when a young woman filed a complaint at Banganga police station stating that an unknown person was sending letters with abusive content and her nude morphed photos to her, her relatives and neighbours. Because of this, she and her family were facing mental harassment and social embarrassment.

Police said the accused first contacted the complainant’s sister through a matrimonial website. He wanted to marry her, but the marriage did not happen because their horoscopes did not match. After this, he planned to take revenge on the family. He allegedly morphed photos of the complainant and her sister and sent them by post to relatives and pasted such posters near their house to damage their social image so that no one would build relations with the family.

To hide his identity, the accused wore a mask and cap and changed two or three buses while travelling from Indore to post offices in Ujjain, Dewas, Khategaon, Ashta and Dhar to send the letters. Police believe he carried out such acts around seven times between July 2025 and January 2026.

The crime branch team used technical evidence and clues from different locations to identify the accused and arrest him.

Police have registered the case under the relevant sections of the BNS, the IT Act, and the SC/ST Act. The accused was presented before the court and he was sent to police remand.