UP: CM Yogi Govt Gives New Direction To Digital Governance Through Mission Karmayogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to strengthening good governance through digital transformation is showing visible results. Building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Mission Karmayogi, the Yogi government has taken major steps to equip officers and employees with digital skills, making governance more efficient, transparent, and accountable.

The Social Welfare department is leading this transformation by training its officers and staff through the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform. The initiative is enhancing administrative efficiency and ensuring citizens receive faster, more transparent, and effective services.

According to departmental data, by September 2025, a total of 3,900 officers, regular and contractual employees, and teachers have registered on the portal. Together, they have completed 21,150 online courses, amounting to 15,893 hours of digital training. Among them, 2,759 employees have completed at least one course, 2,289 have completed three or more courses, while 1,611 have completed fewer than three. Meanwhile, 1,141 employees are yet to finish their training.

This campaign, aligned with the Yogi government’s good governance model, aims to make every government employee skilled, transparent, and accountable—ushering in a new era of digital governance in Uttar Pradesh.

The training courses under Mission Karmayogi emphasize not only administrative reforms but also technological advancement. Topics like yoga break at workplace’ promote a stress-free work culture, while POSH Act 2013 strengthens women’s safety at the workplace. Courses such as procurement process on GeM, national education policy 2020, basics of artificial intelligence, and Right to Information Act are reinforcing transparency, technological proficiency, and accountability in government services.

Digital training under Mission Karmayogi is part of the Yogi Government’s vision to make governance paperless, transparent, and result oriented. This campaign by the Social Welfare department has not only brought transparency to administrative processes but also increased employees’ sense of responsibility and sensitivity toward their work.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, said, “Mission Karmayogi is the result of the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose goal is to make government services more transparent and effective. The Social Welfare department is moving rapidly in this direction. Our officers and employees are becoming digitally proficient, ensuring that the public receives the benefits of government schemes more quickly and transparently. Efficiency improves the quality of service, and that is the foundation of good governance under the Yogi Government."