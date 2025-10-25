'Replaced Gold Ring With Fake’: CCTV Captures Women Stealing At Jewellery Shop In Delhi

Delhi: We have seen many incidents of gold ornament thefts at jewellery shops, but this time a new trick has come to light, shocking everyone.
A CCTV footage from a jewellery shop located in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar has gone viral on the internet. In the video, two women can be seen stealing in a very clever manner.
The footage shows that as soon as the lady shopkeeper, who was displaying the jewellery, turns away for a moment, two women customers take advantage of the opportunity. In the blink of an eye, they replace a real gold ring with a fake one. Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera.
"Even thieves and thugs have amazing techniques… A fake gold ring was placed in place of the real one, but CCTV recorded everything," a user named "@mktyaggi" wrote on X sharing the video.
Netizens React
The viral video has triggred reactions from Netizens. One of the users said,"CCTV Camera be like : are you Kidding me?"
Another user jokingly said,"Women Empowerment also increasing."
A third user gave a suggestion,"Scan adhaar before entering shop Then they can be tracked later."
The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 182,000 views in less than 24 hours.
Gold Price In Delhi
The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹12,577 per gram for 24-karat gold, ₹11,530 per gram for 22-karat gold, and ₹9,437 per gram for 18-karat gold (also referred to as 999 gold).”