Haryana: Hisar Court Dismisses YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Bail Plea

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

Chandigarh: A court in Haryana’s Hisar district has dismissed the bail plea of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra – who was arrested in May this year on the charges of espionage – stating that there is a apprehension that her release on bail may hamper the ongoing investigation.

It may be recalled that Jyoti, 33, a resident of Hisar, who was arrested on May 16 under provisions of the official secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is currently in judicial custody.

In the October 23 order, additional session judge Dr Parminder Kaur held that the forensic material recovered from the accused’s electronic device and intelligence inputs collectively create a reasonable apprehension that the release on bail may hinder the probe.

The court also held that the presence of a foreign national – an official of the Pakistan High Commission – the circumstances of the petitioner’s visits to Pakistan, alleged facilitation of the travel beyond permitted areas and VIP treatment, along with the videographic material create a prima facie case that the accused may have had communications and interactions with persons whose identity and purpose are material to the investigations. Police had seized her three mobile phones and a laptop.

The police held that accused Jyoti was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an employee of Pakistan High Commission, in New Delhi, and had visited Pakistan twice since 2023 during when she was allegedly introduced to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

She also allegedly travelled to Bali, Indonesia with one of PIOs and it was suspected that she was being developed as an ``asset’’ for spying purposes, according to police.

Notably, Danish was declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, last, for allegedly indulging in espionage.

It may also be recalled that Jyoti was among 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) in May itself on the charges of spying for Pakistan under various provisions of Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).