Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 25, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery October 25, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery held on October 25, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

92J 41527

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

41527 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

69088 14864 94181 11891 53224

07055 42848 55229 42483 50303

3rd Prize (₹500)

8480 1797 0543 2366 0545 8454 1141 2786 8135 7910

4th Prize (₹250)

9312 1070 8380 1509 5862 7900 1979 6592 5485 3970

5th Prize (₹120)

4866 7123 7202 2869 2003 9213 5868 3551 5269 7218 3709 1768 1795 4087 9449 4738 6215 32145937 9743 1830 8176 2344 2223 8209 4749 2903 9259 5363 3949 6867 1765 0881 5011 6888 6265 5997 3606 4270 6922 2985 0604 9272 2756 6887 6030 9087 8322 1107 3267 3153 1116 3275 9065 2281 1441 1461 0274 7213 6458 3658 4021 9910 2589 2967 3735 0039 7699 7415 8749 6647 5282 8431 1889 7031 9491 8802 3777 9365 5557 0871 5325 5470 3265 4502 9447 0488 0556 0933 9285 5739 9370 9556 1393 4082 9253 9264 4755 5221 6747

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.