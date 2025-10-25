 Hearing On ED’s Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30
Hearing On ED's Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned to October 30 the hearing on the cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED in the National Herald case.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Delhi High Court | File Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned to October 30 the hearing on the cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the hearing saying certain clarifications were required from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and private company Young Indian of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of properties valued at over 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

