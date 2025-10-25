Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar | X @ANI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Saturday held a review meeting on the preparations for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the State. After the meeting, the CEO said that the voter mapping process in the State is progressing rapidly.

"The voter mapping process in Jharkhand is progressing rapidly, with efforts focused on accurately linking existing voters to their previous records to resolve documentation issues. The mapping includes parental and progeny links, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate voter list," Ravi Kumar told ANI.

"This process is being carried out using the BLO app, manual methods, and Excel sheets to ensure thoroughness. The Election Commission's instructions are being strictly followed, with an emphasis on completing the mapping before the nomination process begins... The mapping is largely complete, with the remaining categories expected to be finalised by Wednesday," he added.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in their respective States and Union Territories, a press release by the ECI said.

The ECI's two-day Conference of CEOs on SIR preparedness concluded at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

According to the press release, the Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their respective States and UTs.

The ECI also interacted one-on-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States and UTs, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.

Queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the press release said.

CEOs of the States and UTs from across the country attended the Conference.

