 Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in their respective States and Union Territories, a press release by the ECI said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar | X @ANI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Saturday held a review meeting on the preparations for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the State. After the meeting, the CEO said that the voter mapping process in the State is progressing rapidly.

"The voter mapping process in Jharkhand is progressing rapidly, with efforts focused on accurately linking existing voters to their previous records to resolve documentation issues. The mapping includes parental and progeny links, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate voter list," Ravi Kumar told ANI.

"This process is being carried out using the BLO app, manual methods, and Excel sheets to ensure thoroughness. The Election Commission's instructions are being strictly followed, with an emphasis on completing the mapping before the nomination process begins... The mapping is largely complete, with the remaining categories expected to be finalised by Wednesday," he added.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in their respective States and Union Territories, a press release by the ECI said.

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Read Also
Hearing On ED’s Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30
article-image

The ECI's two-day Conference of CEOs on SIR preparedness concluded at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

According to the press release, the Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their respective States and UTs.

The ECI also interacted one-on-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States and UTs, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.

Queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process.

Read Also
'Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Need To Worry Much, NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats': BJP's Shahnawaz...
article-image

Queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the press release said.

CEOs of the States and UTs from across the country attended the Conference.

Queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process.

Read Also
Air India Nagpur-Delhi Flight Returns After Bird Hit Shortly After Take-Off
article-image

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the press release said.CEOs of the States and UTs from across the country attended the Conference.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

Hearing On ED’s Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30

Hearing On ED’s Money Laundering Case Over National Herald Deferred By Delhi Court To October 30

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025 - Karunya KR-728 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025 - Karunya KR-728 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1...

'Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Need To Worry Much, NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats': BJP's Shahnawaz...

'Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Need To Worry Much, NDA Will Win More Than 200 Seats': BJP's Shahnawaz...