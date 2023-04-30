 MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MH CET 3-year LLB will be held online on May 2 and May 3, across the country. Earlier, the CET Cell issued the MH CET Law 2023 admit card for 5-year LLB on April 14. and the exam was held on April 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card | MAH CET Cell

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card.

Candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MH CET 3-year LLB will be held online on May 2 and May 3, across the country.

Earlier, the CET Cell issued the MH CET Law 2023 admit card for 5-year LLB on April 14. and the exam was held on April 20.

A mandatory document for appearing in the MH CET Law 2023, the admit card mentions details such as the roll number of the candidate, exam centre name, address, reporting time and exam instructions.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 results: Nagpur, Mumbai students stand out among Maharashtra's candidates
article-image

Direct link here

Steps to download MAH CET Law admit card 2023:

  • Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the homepage, click on the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2023 admit card link.

  • Key in your log in details

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the ht print for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

JEE Main 2023 results: Nagpur, Mumbai students stand out among Maharashtra's candidates

JEE Main 2023 results: Nagpur, Mumbai students stand out among Maharashtra's candidates

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: AIR state toppers address methods, challenges, and more for future...

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: AIR state toppers address methods, challenges, and more for future...

Mumbai: 'Career/Job Fair' to be held on May 7 in Dadar; check details

Mumbai: 'Career/Job Fair' to be held on May 7 in Dadar; check details

JEE Main 2023 results: Karnataka student only female among 43 candidates with 100 percentile

JEE Main 2023 results: Karnataka student only female among 43 candidates with 100 percentile