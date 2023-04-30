MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card | MAH CET Cell

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card.

Candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MH CET 3-year LLB will be held online on May 2 and May 3, across the country.

Earlier, the CET Cell issued the MH CET Law 2023 admit card for 5-year LLB on April 14. and the exam was held on April 20.

A mandatory document for appearing in the MH CET Law 2023, the admit card mentions details such as the roll number of the candidate, exam centre name, address, reporting time and exam instructions.

Steps to download MAH CET Law admit card 2023: