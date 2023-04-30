JEE Main 2023 results: Nagpur, Mumbai students stand out among Maharashtra's candidates

L-R Mrunal Vairagade and Yuvraj Gupta |

Mumbai: Nagpur boy Mrunal Vairagade made the state proud by scoring 300 out of 300 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday on its official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in . and nta.ac.in .

The Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023, with the NTA releasing the answer key on April 19. Candidates had until April 21 to raise objections, following which the final provisional answer key for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was released on April 24.

Vairagade was one of the 43 candidates who bagged a perfect score of 100, according to the NTA.

The student’s determination to crack the test was evident in his reaching classes on time despite travelling more than 10 km.

“My father used to take me daily on his motorbike from Kharbi to Dharampeth, which was 10-12 km from my home. I used to attend my classes from 8 am to 8 pm before leaving for home,” said Vairagade, who used to finish most of his homework during the class itself.

Vairagade not only did not take part in any extracurricular activity during the exam, but also compromised on his hobby of drawing to dedicate all his time and energy on the exam.

“Time management was an issue that I dealt with during the exam by taking different tests,” said Vairagade, who wishes to pursue a computer science course at IIT Bombay, like many of his peers.

“Not everybody has to give up on their hobbies but they need to be sure that their activities are not time consuming,” said the young lad.

Mumbai lad scores 99.99, aims to be first IITian in family

Mumbai candidates missed out on a 100 percentile, but the city’s toppers were not far behind.

Yuvraj Gupta, from Kandivali East, explained in detail how he dealt with each subject differently in order to achieve 99.99 percentile.

“For Maths I did as many papers as I could, while for Physics my goal was to not make any silly mistakes so in the last month I solved as many papers as I could. For Chemistry, I went through the NCERT as much as I can,” said Gupta, the son of two doctors.

Gupta aims to be the first in his family to get into an IIT. “My eyes are set on getting into IIT Bombay and that’s what I am going to work on till the next month,” he said.

"Students should get to know the concepts first because if they learn it from the questions would leave some conceptual gaps. Students should not leave anything for last, try to pick on different chapters as soon as possible," added Gupta, a student of Narayana Group Of Schools.

More than 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main examination with 2,50,000 successful students who qualified the examination having the opportunity to appear for the JEE Advanced exam on June 4.

Students who are Indian nationals will be able to access the registration for JEE Advanced from April 30 till May 7, 2023, and pay the fee by May 8, 2023.