AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility Criteria

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling | Official Website

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling registration for AP LAWCET 2025 from today, September 8, 2025. Those who have passed the entrance test can register online at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET to get admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Last Date to Register

The window for registration closes on September 11, 2025. The candidates need to enter their details, upload documents required, and pay the application fee, Rs 1,000 for the general category and Rs 500 for other categories.

Eligibility Criteria by Course

LLM: Should possess 3-year or 5-year LLB degree; selection according to AP PGLCET 2025 rank.

3-Year LLB: Minimum percentage—45% (OC), 42% (BC), 40% (SC/ST); selection according to AP LAWCET 2025 rank.

5-Year LLB: Eligibility after Intermediate on the same percentage basis; admission on AP LAWCET 2025 rank.

The AP LAWCET 2025 counselling process will start with registration from September 8 to 11, and certificate verification from September 9 to 12. The candidates can provide their web options between September 12 to 14, with a facility for web options change on September 15. Seat allotment will occur on September 17, and self-reporting at the colleges allotted will be on September 18 and 19.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Registration: September 8 – September 11, 2025

Certificate Verification: September 9 – September 12, 2025

Web Options Entry: September 12 – September 14, 2025

Web Options Modification: September 15, 2025

Seat Allotment: September 17, 2025

Self-Reporting at Colleges: September 18 – September 19, 2025

The candidates are requested to register prior to the deadline and have all the documents ready for verification. Proper submission of web options and reporting to colleges allotted is required to secure admission.