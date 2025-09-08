 HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here

HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here

The application window for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer under Advertisement No. 23/2023 has been reopened by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC TO and ATO Recruitment 2025: The application window for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer under Advertisement No. 23/2023 has been reopened by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Qualified applicants may submit applications for the positions through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in until September 12 at 5.00 p.m.

The Commission also boosted ATO openings from 30 to 54, while TO vacancies remain unchanged.

Read the notice regarding the reopening of the application window

HPSC TO and ATO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for male applicants from the General category and other reserved categories in other states is Rs 1000. All female candidates in the General category and all reserved categories in other states, as well as male and female candidates in Haryana's SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, would be required to pay a Rs 250 fee.

Direct link for the ATO/ TO official notification 2023

article-image

HPSC TO and ATO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Advertisements tab, on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the application link and then register.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to login to apply.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

HPSC TO and ATO Recruitment 2025: Age limit and relaxation

Applicants who have previously submitted under advertisement No. 2312023 will have their educational qualifications, age, and other eligibility determined on the last date for submitting an online application form to the Commission, which is April 28, 2023.

Those who apply under this corrigendum, their educational qualifications, age, and other criteria, will be evaluated on the last date for submitting an online application form, which is September 1,

