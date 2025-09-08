IIM CAT 2025 Registration Window Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Window | Canva

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are going to close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on September 13, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of the IIM-CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be given using computer-based testing (CBT) in three sessions on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Approximately 170 locations will host the CAT 2025. Candidates will be able to choose five cities that they like.

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

The important dates for this test are as follows:

1. Application process starts: August 1 (10 am)

2. Closure of application window: September 13 (5 pm)

3. Admit card: November 5

4. Exam date: November 30

5. Result date: First week of January, 2026 (tentative)

CAT registration 2025: Documents required

During the registration process, candidates need to keep the documents mentioned below ready:

1. Passport-size photo

2. Signature

3. Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

4. Graduation certificate (or provisional)

5. Category certificate (if applicable)

6. PwD certificate (if applicable)

7. Work-experience proof (if applicable)

Direct link to apply

CAT registration 2025: Application fees

The registration fees are as follows:

1. SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1,300

2. Other applicants: ₹2,600

CAT registration 2025: Exam pattern

The duration of CAT 2025 is 120 minutes. The test will include the following three phases: quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical thinking, and verbal ability and reading comprehension.

Candidates cannot go to another segment while finishing questions in one area, and they will have 40 minutes to respond to questions in each area.

About the CAT exam 2025

The CAT 2025 is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs offered by IIMs and other partner universities. However, it is only one of the admission requirements; aspirants must also go through many rounds, which will be publicised on the institute's websites in due course.