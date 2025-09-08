UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: DV Call Letter Issued; Details Here

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024 | upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a document verification call letter for the Homeopathic Pharmacist Mains Examination 2024. Those who qualify can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 397 openings. The main examination was held on February 2, 2025.

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: Documents Verification details

A total of 2410 individuals have been selected for the document verification, which will take place from September 16 to 26, 2025. The DV will be conducted in two shifts: 10:00 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Read the official notice here

Read Also Viral Video Sparks Speculation Of Student Clash At Delhi University Ahead Of DUSU Elections 2025

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: How to download the DV call letter 2024?

To obtain the DV call letter 2024, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Homeopathic Pharmacist DV call letter link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the call letter and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

1. Educational qualification: To apply for the posts under UPSSSC Bharti 2024, candidates must have completed 10+2 (Intermediate) with the Science stream and hold a 2-year Diploma in Homeopathic Pharmacist, along with being registered with the Homeopathic Medicine Board.

2. Age limit: The age criteria as of July 1, 2024, specify a minimum of 21 years for the Driver post and a maximum of 40 years for other posts. Additionally, candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the rules of UPSSSC Bharti 2024.