'When Indradev Has Plans, But...': Mangalore College Students Perform Bharathanatyam On Hanuman Chalisa Amid Heavy Rains; WATCH | Instagram @prarthana_nanana

Mangalore, Karnataka: A video of College students from Nitte Mahalinga Adyantaya Memorial Institute of Technology in Karnataka's Mangalore is buzzing on the Internet for all the right reasons. The video shows a group of dancers performing Bharathanatyam on Hanuman Chalisa amid heavy rains. Each step performed by them is nothing but a hair-raising moment for the viewers. Netizens are praising the dancers for their dedication and encouragement to do such a difficult dance form while it's raining at the same time.

The video starts with a group of 16 dancers getting into their positions as the Hanuman Chalisa is being played in the background. Amid a continuous downpour, the group dedicated to their performance captivated the audience with their mesmerizing Bharathanatyam set to the powerful verses of the Hanuman Chalisa. The blend of cultural dance style with Hanuman Chalisa created a divine atmosphere as the dancers, drenched yet undeterred, showcased grace and devotion through their mudras and expressions.

WATCH VIDEO:

The sight of their synchronized movements against the backdrop of heavy rain resulted in a sense of spiritual energy, turning the performance into an awe-inspiring spectacle.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Rain may have added grace to the performance, but dancing in it is never easy, especially with classical forms where every grounded step demands balance on a slippery stage. Well done, guys."

Another user commented, "No offense, but when I saw girls dancing, I was okay, but just when I spotted a guy dancing amidst them, I was amazed ....... Boys doing classical>>>"

One user commented, "The fact that the girl in a white kurti took a risk and jumped high on the slippery ground and still managed to land without slipping is showing her dedication to her art."

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Professor Stuns Netizens With Rocking Dance Performance

A professor from Bengaluru's Global Academy of Technology is the talk of the town currently for his rocking dance performance he did at Ganesh Utsav festivities in the college. Banger video of his dance on the hit Bollywood dance number 'Muqabala' of Prabhu Deva is going viral on the Internet, with netizens pouring thousands of hearts.