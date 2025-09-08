Viral Video Sparks Speculation Of Student Clash At Delhi University Ahead Of DUSU Elections 2025

Viral Video | X (@TheSquind)

Viral Video: A video is going viral on the internet, capturing what seems to be a brawl between students at Delhi University. Posted by the X handle @TheSquind, the video was captioned "Popcorn Time ~ Delhi University" and has gained lots of attention on social media websites.

Even as the video goes viral, the authenticity of the clip has not yet been established. It is not known where and when the incident occurred, and whether the concerned students are really from Delhi University.

The authorities and the college administration have not made any comment on the incident yet. People on social media are speculating on the video, with many advising restraint before jumping to conclusions.

Netizens reactions

Social media users have been posting the post widely and tagging Delhi University and numerous other people. As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started giving their views in the comment section. One user commented, "Why are the country's future fighting like dogs like this?" Another user said, "There should be an X page called Daily Delhi Kalesh." A third user commented, "DU= Dangal University." A fourth user commented, "All happened due to the DUSU election and college election. University have laid down strict guidelines but still no one dares to follow it."

DUSU Election 2025 on September 18

The DUSU Elections 2025–26 will take place on September 18, with counting to be done on the next day. Nomination forms have to be filled out and submitted by 3 p.m. on September 10 along with a ₹500 demand draft, affidavit, and ₹1 lakh bond. A strict anti-defacement policy has been enforced: posters, rallies, and loudspeakers are prohibited, and offenders will face fines of up to ₹25,000.

Student organisations such as SFI and AISA have joined an alliance under the "DU Mahapanchayat" name, raising demands like hostel facilities, women's safety, affordable public transport, and student grievances committees. In turn, DU has made it clear that the bond is symbolic and not monetary, with guarantors instead of an initial payment. The elections are being monitored closely for a test of clean campaigning and issue-based student democracy.