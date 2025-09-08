TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 100 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started accepting applications for the position of Personal Assistant, Grade II (PA-II) (Advt. No-25/2025). Aspirants can submit applications for the vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in until September 23, 2025.
TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruitment effort intends to fill 100 positions. The category-wise vacancies are as follows:
1. UR: 42
2. SC: 12
3. ST: 46
Note: This includes 4 posts reserved for persons with disabilities.
TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Education qualification: Aspirants must have completed at least Higher Secondary (HS+2) or equivalent examination from a recognised Board/University with an average of 35%, or have completed Madhyamik examination with Stenography Course from any ITI with 35%.
Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 years old on September 23, 2025. However, government instructions allow for a reduction of the upper age limit.
TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Applicants will be chosen based on a 100-mark preliminary exam, 100-mark typing test, and 200-mark shorthand writing and transcription test, followed by a 250-mark main exam. The final choice will be decided in order of merit based on a candidate's performance in the main test as well as the results of the Typewriting, Shorthand Writing, and Transcription Tests.
How to apply for TPSC PA Recruitment 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Online Application” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, click on the PA registration link and then register.
Step 4: Next, candidates need to proceed with the application process.
Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Aspirants from general categories must pay a fee of Rs 200, while ST/SC/BPL card holders pay Rs 150.