TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 100 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025 | tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started accepting applications for the position of Personal Assistant, Grade II (PA-II) (Advt. No-25/2025). Aspirants can submit applications for the vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in until September 23, 2025.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 100 positions. The category-wise vacancies are as follows:

1. UR: 42

2. SC: 12

3. ST: 46

Note: This includes 4 posts reserved for persons with disabilities.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Aspirants must have completed at least Higher Secondary (HS+2) or equivalent examination from a recognised Board/University with an average of 35%, or have completed Madhyamik examination with Stenography Course from any ITI with 35%.

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 years old on September 23, 2025. However, government instructions allow for a reduction of the upper age limit.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be chosen based on a 100-mark preliminary exam, 100-mark typing test, and 200-mark shorthand writing and transcription test, followed by a 250-mark main exam. The final choice will be decided in order of merit based on a candidate's performance in the main test as well as the results of the Typewriting, Shorthand Writing, and Transcription Tests.

Read the official notice here

How to apply for TPSC PA Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Online Application” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the PA registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here to apply

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from general categories must pay a fee of Rs 200, while ST/SC/BPL card holders pay Rs 150.