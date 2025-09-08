 UKPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here
UKPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here

UKPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here

The tentative answer key for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
UKPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2025 | Canva

UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has made available the tentative answer key for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023 on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The tests were held on August 31, 2025, to fill the eight indicated vacancies.

How to download the UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2025?

To download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Civil Judge answer key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2025: Objection window

According to the official notice, aspirants may send suggestions, if any, to psc.ap.gov.in by September 11, 2025. A cost of Rs 50 per suggestion charges. It is crucial to highlight that objections made via email, post, or other offline means will not be considered. Only objections received using the prescribed web link and with the requisite cost will be evaluated. Objections submitted after the deadline or without a fee will not be considered.

About the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2023

The Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam is held for the appointment of law graduates as novice judges at the subordinate courts of the state. The exam provides a consistent flow of proficient judges to deal with civil, criminal, and constitutional cases at the grassroots level. Its main purpose is the strengthening of the justice delivery mechanism by replacing vacancies, enhancing efficiency, and providing timely justice to citizens. This test also provides young graduates in law with a prestigious career path in the judiciary.

