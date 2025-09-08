 Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

The registration window for the position of Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander will conclude today by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025 |

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the registration window for the position of Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander today, September 8. Aspirants can apply through the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 1015 SI positions. The post-wise details are:

1. Sub Inspector (AP): 896

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
80% Of Indian Students Face Visa Rejections As Canada Tightens Rules In 2025
80% Of Indian Students Face Visa Rejections As Canada Tightens Rules In 2025
Watch: Young Fan Tries To Get MS Dhoni's Attention While He Takes His Vintage Rolls-Royce Car For Spin In Ranchi
Watch: Young Fan Tries To Get MS Dhoni's Attention While He Takes His Vintage Rolls-Royce Car For Spin In Ranchi
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In UK Highlights Dravidian Model, Interacts With Indian-Origin Students At SOAS London
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In UK Highlights Dravidian Model, Interacts With Indian-Origin Students At SOAS London

2. Sub Inspector (AP) – TSP Area: 4

3. Sub Inspector (IB) – Non-TSP Area: 25

4. Sub Inspector (IB) – TSP Area: 26

5. Platoon Commander (RAC/AB): 64

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Those chosen would be assigned to Pay Matrix Level 11 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200), which provides a rewarding career path with job security and advancement prospects.

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should be between the ages of 20 and 25 as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants. Aspirants must have a degree or an equivalent qualification.

Read the official notice here

Read Also
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 111 Vacancies; Details Here
article-image

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Application fees

Those applying in the unreserved/OBC and EBC (creamy layer) categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS candidates must pay Rs 400.

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Next, candidates need to register themselves by using their basic details and generate login credentials.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in and fill out the RPSC SI Application Form 2025.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to upload the required documents (as per the specified format), make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for these prestigious posts will be rigorous and multi-staged, comprising three stages: a written examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and a final personal interview.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check...

Rajasthan Police SI recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1015 Posts Closes Today; Check...

80% Of Indian Students Face Visa Rejections As Canada Tightens Rules In 2025

80% Of Indian Students Face Visa Rejections As Canada Tightens Rules In 2025

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In UK Highlights Dravidian Model, Interacts With Indian-Origin Students At SOAS...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In UK Highlights Dravidian Model, Interacts With Indian-Origin Students At SOAS...

Rajasthan: Schools, Anganwadi Centres Shut In Jaisalmer Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Rajasthan: Schools, Anganwadi Centres Shut In Jaisalmer Amid Heavy Rain Alert

WBJEEB Opens Registration For JENPAS UG 2025 Today; Know Eligibility Criteria

WBJEEB Opens Registration For JENPAS UG 2025 Today; Know Eligibility Criteria