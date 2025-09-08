APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 111 Vacancies; Details Here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close registrations for the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 on September 8 at 1 p.m. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies; the post-wise details are:
1. PGT - English: 13
2. PGT-Hindi: 9
3. PGT- History: 17
4. PGT - Political Science: 16
5. PGT - Geography: 14
6. PGT - Economics: 10
7. PGT - Mathematics: 9
8. PGT - Physics: 8
9. PGT - Chemistry: 6
10. PGT - Biology: 5
11. PGT - Commerce: 1
12. PGT-Agriculture: 2
13. PGT-Horticulture: 1
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 150 solely for APST applicants, and Rs 200 for all other applicants.
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
To register for this exam, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the APPSC PGT 2025 apply link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Exam details
The recruiting test is set for October 12, with the written exam (mains) on November 27 and 28, 2025.
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Education Qualification
Aspirants should have a second-class master's degree in the relevant topic from a recognised university, as well as a B.Ed. Those who have taken or will take the final year/semester examination for a Master's degree are also qualified to submit an application.