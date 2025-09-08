APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 111 Vacancies; Details Here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 | appsc.gov.in

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close registrations for the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 on September 8 at 1 p.m. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies; the post-wise details are:

1. PGT - English: 13

2. PGT-Hindi: 9

3. PGT- History: 17

4. PGT - Political Science: 16

5. PGT - Geography: 14

6. PGT - Economics: 10

7. PGT - Mathematics: 9

8. PGT - Physics: 8

9. PGT - Chemistry: 6

10. PGT - Biology: 5

11. PGT - Commerce: 1

12. PGT-Agriculture: 2

13. PGT-Horticulture: 1

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 150 solely for APST applicants, and Rs 200 for all other applicants.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To register for this exam, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the APPSC PGT 2025 apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The recruiting test is set for October 12, with the written exam (mains) on November 27 and 28, 2025.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Education Qualification

Aspirants should have a second-class master's degree in the relevant topic from a recognised university, as well as a B.Ed. Those who have taken or will take the final year/semester examination for a Master's degree are also qualified to submit an application.