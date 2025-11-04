 UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration Ends Tomorrow At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Before 11:55 PM
UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration Ends Tomorrow At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Before 11:55 PM

The extended registration for UCEED and CEED 2026 will close tomorrow, November 5, 2025, at 11:55 PM. Candidates can register at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
CEED and UCEED registration 2026

UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration: The extended registration period for UCEED, CEED 2026 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end tomorrow, November 5, 2025. Applications for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design 2026 and Common Entrance Examination for Design 2026 must be submitted by November 5, 2025, at 11:55 PM.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration: Steps to register

Applicants can use the procedures listed here to apply for the 2026 CEED and UCEED exams:

Step 1: Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026, the official UCEED website.

Step 2: Select the "Registration Portal" option from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, make a new account with a working email address and password.

Step 4: After that, candidates must use the provided confirmation link to confirm their email address.

Step 5: To begin the application process, log in using your credentials.

Step 6: Enter your personal, academic, and contact information, upload the necessary files, and select your top three exam cities.

Step 7: Pay according to the category, then check all of the data before submitting it.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.

Step 9: Print the document for future use.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration:

IIT Bombay conducts the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at various IITs.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.

