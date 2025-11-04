QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Out: IIT Delhi, IISc, And IIT Madras Among Top Indian Institutions; Check Top Universities List

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 | Image: Canva

QS Asia University Rankings 2026: India’s premier institutes, including seven IITs and IISc Bangalore, have recorded a noticeable decline in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, as universities from China, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong dominate the top positions this year.

#QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026#IITDelhi has once again emerged as India's top-ranked institution. pic.twitter.com/MAqJg6RtxO — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) November 4, 2025

Indian Institutes Face Decline in Ranking

Except for one, all of the top 10 Indian institutions have slipped in ranking compared to last year. IIT Delhi has retained its position as India’s highest-ranked institution for a second year running but has fallen 15 places to 59th, down from the 44th rank it achieved in 2025. The institute has varied between 44 and 47 over the last five years.

IIT Bombay, once the top-ranked Indian institution, fell furthest down the table, dropping 23 places to 71 in the 2026 rankings. Between 2021 and 2024, the institute stayed within the top 40 in Asia, reflecting the level of decline this year.

Top 7 Indian Institutions in Asia 2026

But despite the fall, seven Indian institutions still feature among the top 100 in Asia, which reflects the rising academic and research presence of India in this region.

IIT Delhi – Ranked 59th in Asia with an overall score of 78.6

IISc Bangalore – Ranked 64th in Asia with an overall score of 76.5

IIT Madras - Ranked 70th in Asia with an overall score of 75.1

IIT Bombay – Ranked 71st in Asia with an overall score of 75.0

IIT Kanpur – Ranked 77th in Asia with an overall score of 73.4

IIT Kharagpur – Ranked 77th in Asia with an overall score of 73.4

University of Delhi - Ranked 95th in Asia, with an overall score of 68.5

Asian Universities Lead the Pack

The University of Hong Kong takes first place in the 2026 ranking, while Peking University is ranked second. The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University jointly take third place, which indicates the strong representation of East and Southeast Asian universities in this year's list.

Rank 1: The University of Hong Kong

Rank 2: Peking University

Rank 3 (tie): National University of Singapore

Rank 3 (tie): Nanyang Technological University

Rank 5: Fudan University

Rank 6: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 7(tie): The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 7 (tie): City University of Hong Kong

Rank 9: Tsinghua University Rank 10: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University