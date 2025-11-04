JNUSU Election 2025 Updates: Counting To Begin Tonight; Results On November 6

JNUSU Election 2025 | File Image

JNUSU Election 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is abuzz with political activity as students cast their votes in the much-anticipated JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) Elections 2025. Polling started at 9 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, with a lunch break from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, across SLL&CS-I, SIS-I, SSS-I, and SSS-II centres.

VIDEO | Voting underway for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, as students cast their ballots to elect a new central panel and councillors for schools on the campus. Tight security arrangements have been made for the polls.#JNUNews #DelhiNews… pic.twitter.com/cOv1vNnttQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

Counting Begins at 8 PM; Results on November 6

As per the JNUSU Election Committee, counting of votes will commence at 8 pm tonight in the SLL&CS Committee Hall (Rooms 2, 3, 4 & 5) as soon as the polling ends. It is expected that the results will be declared on November 6, 2025.

Counting protocols have been laid out, wherein counting agents must show valid authorisation forms and ID cards before entering the venue; they will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any electronic device inside. Objections to votes can only be raised on the spot, during the time of counting, and a request for a recount can also be made in writing immediately after the first count.

20 Candidates in Fray for Four Top Posts

As many as 20 candidates, including six women, are in the fray for the four central panel posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary. According to the official data, seven candidates are contesting for the post of president, three for the post of vice-president, and five each for the remaining two positions.

Besides, 111 candidates will compete for the posts of councillor in Schools at 18 centres, which makes the coming election one of the most competitive in recent years.

Delhi: Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections is being held today. Polling began at 9 AM and the results will be announced on November 6 pic.twitter.com/KUO5KZzTDj — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

Tight Security and Transparent Process

Detailed guidelines for polling and counting have been issued by the administration to ensure a free and fair election. The authorised counting agents will also not be allowed to leave the venue until the process is completed.

With voting enthusiasm running high and political banners dotting the campus, all eyes are now on the November 6 results, which will reveal the next leadership team steering student politics at JNU.