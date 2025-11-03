JNUSU Elections 2025: JNU Votes Today In High-Stakes Student Union Battle

JNUSU Elections 2025 | jnu.ac.in

JNUSU Elections 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is holding its Students' Union elections today, considered one of the most highly anticipated events in student politics this year. The campus is abuzz as a triangular contest unfolds among the Left alliance, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and National Students' Union of India, alongside several independent and smaller student groups.

There are 20 candidates in the fray for the four central portfolios of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while 111 candidates are contesting the councillor posts in the varsity’s 18 centres.

Polling and Schedule

According to the official notice, voting will start at 9 am today and will continue till 5 pm with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2:30 pm at SLL&CS-I, SIS-I, SSS-I and SSS-II. Counting of votes will be held on Thursday, November 6, and results will be announced the same day.

JNUSU Elections 2025: Key Contenders

Seven candidates are in the fray for the post of President. ABVP has fielded Vikas Patel, while the Left alliance is represented by Aditi Mishra. NSUI’s candidate is Vikash Bishnoi, while Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA) and Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association) are also in the race.

The candidates in the Vice-President race are Tanya Kumari (ABVP), Gopika Babu (Left) and Shaikh Shahnavaz Alam (NSUI). The candidates for General Secretary are Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP), Sunil Yadav (Left), Preeti (NSUI) and Gopikrishnan U (AISF). For Joint Secretary, the contenders are Anuj Damara (ABVP), Danish Ali (Left), and Kuldeep Ojha (NSUI).

Given the tradition of the JNUSU elections reflecting broader national ideological battles, today's polls are expected to be marked by high student turnout, spirited campaigning, and intense debates with the competing blocs vying for control of one of India's most influential student unions.

About JNUSU Elections 2025

The JNUSU Elections 2025 are the student union polls at Jawaharlal Nehru University, featuring key student groups like Left alliance, ABVP, and NSUI competing for major representative positions on campus.