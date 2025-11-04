 AIMA Opens Registration For MAT December 2025 At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On December 13 & 21
AIMA Opens Registration For MAT December 2025 At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On December 13 & 21

AIMA has opened registration for the MAT December 2025 session for MBA and PGDM admissions. The exams will be held on December 13 (PBT) and December 21 (CBT). Candidates can register at mat.aima.in before December 15.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration: Applications for the December 2025 cycle of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for MBA and PGDM programs are being accepted by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Those who want to take the test can now register online at mat.aima.in, the official website.

The single national management admission exam is MAT, which is administered in two formats: computer-based test (CBT) and paper-based test (PBT). Additionally, candidates might choose to take both PBT and CBT and apply to business schools with their best score. More than 60 Indian cities will host the MAT December 2025 exam.

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration: Important dates

MAT 2025 PBT Exam Date: December 13, 2025

What Is Bhajan Clubbing? Gen Z Approved Latest Spiritual Party Scene
What Is Bhajan Clubbing? Gen Z Approved Latest Spiritual Party Scene
New Delhi To Host WPL 2026 Auction Venue, BCCI Confirm November 27 Date
New Delhi To Host WPL 2026 Auction Venue, BCCI Confirm November 27 Date
Mumbai News: Union Opposes BMC’s Order Making Paramedical Council Registration Mandatory For KEM Hospital Technicians
Mumbai News: Union Opposes BMC’s Order Making Paramedical Council Registration Mandatory For KEM Hospital Technicians

MAT 2025 CBT Exam Date: December 21, 2025

For PBT Mode:

Last date to apply online: December 7, 2025

Admit card release date: December 10, 2025

For CBT Mode:

Last date to register: December 15, 2025

Admit card available from: December 18, 2025

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration: Application fees

For a single test mode (CBT or PBT): ₹2,200

For both test modes (PBT + CBT): ₹3,800

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration: Who can sit for exam

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply for MAT.

Final-year undergraduate students can also appear for the exam.

MAT scores are accepted by many management institutes for MBA and PGDM admissions for the 2026 academic year.

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration: Participating institute

Vellore Institute of Technology (Vellore), School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University, Bengaluru), NIT Surathkal, Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (Chennai), Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore), N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research (Mumbai), Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal), and Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida) are a few of the participating institutions.

